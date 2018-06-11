MTV Movie & TV Awards Reveals Best Musical Moment Nominees (Exclusive)

'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Girls Trip,' 'Stranger Things' and 'This Is Us' are among the nominees for the socially voted category.

Girls Trip and This Is Us are among the nominees for best musical moment at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The award for best musical moment recognizes "the greatest use of music in movies and television and includes iconic moments from the past year."

Fans will vote for their favorite in a bracket-style tournament consisting of three rounds on MTV's Instagram Stories. In the first two rounds, fans will use polling stickers and in the final round, voting will occur by "swiping up." Voting is now open and ends at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 16.

The nominees this year are:

Black-ish (Cast performs "Freedom")

Call Me by Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

Girls Trip (Girls Trip dance battle)

Love, Simon ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence)

Riverdale (Cast performs "A Night We'll Never Forget")

Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")

The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars")

This Is Us (Kate sings "Landslide")

The winner of the socially voted category will be unveiled during the 2018 edition of the awards show, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT Monday, June 18, from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The best musical moment award is sponsored by truth, a campaign aimed at ending smoking and fighting Big Tobacco.

As previously announced, Chris Pratt will receive this year's Generation Award and Lena Waithe will be honored with the Trailblazer Award. Tiffany Haddish is set to host the ceremony, which will feature performances by Mustard and Nick Jonas along with Chloe x Halle. Presenters will include Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez and Common.

With the noms for best musical moment factored in, Black Panther and Stranger Things lead the nominees for the awards with seven apiece, followed by It, Girls Trip and Riverdale with four each and Avengers: Infinity War, Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Wonder Woman with three apiece.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as executive producer with MTV’s Amy Doyle, Garrett English and Wendy Plaut. Rick Austin will also serve as executive producer, Vanessa Whitewolf is co-executive producer, Melanie Block is executive in charge of production, and Amani Duncan is executive in charge of music.

In addition to truth, other official sponsors include Doritos, MTN DEW, SIMPLE Mobile, Taco Bell and Toyota.