MTV Movie and TV Awards: Tiffany Haddish Rolls Out Her Own Red Carpet In First Promo

"You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring ass award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

MTV has premiered Tiffany Haddish's first promo for her gig hosting the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In the video, the Girls Trip breakout — clad in a gold jumpsuit and Timberland boots — rolls out her own red carpet, all the while narrating her journey to fame.

"If you wanna make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues," Haddish can be heard saying. "I've slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted Bar Mitzvahs."

She goes on to make the case for her position as host, "You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring ass award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

Haddish first announced she was hosting the awards show in a video on her Instagram account back in February.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.