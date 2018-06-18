MTV Movie & TV Awards: Watch the Preshow Live Stream

Tiffany Haddish is hosting the awards Monday night, and will be joined onstage by presenters Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Common, Gina Rodgriguez and more.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards don't air until later tonight, but viewers can get in on the action early with the preshow live stream, which is streaming starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Josh Horowitz and Nessa are hosting the live stream.

Tiffany Haddish is hosting the awards, and will be joined onstage by presenters Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Common, Gina Rodgriguez and more. Black Panther had a total of seven nominations going into the night, including best movie. Stranger Things earned the same amount of noms on the small-screen side, with a number of the show's young cast members receiving individual mentions.

Nick Jonas and producer Mustard are set to perform, along with Chloe x Halle. The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the preshow live stream below.