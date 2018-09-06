MTV News' Josh Horowitz Inks Overall Deal With Viacom, Relaunches Web Series 'After Hours' (Exclusive)

The host and comedian will work on new digital and linear projects for the media company.

MTV News host Josh Horowitz is expanding his role at Viacom.

Horowitz has signed an overall deal with the MTV owner in which he'll develop digital content through Viacom Digital Studios and linear projects for the company's networks.

As part of the deal, Viacom's Comedy Central has relaunched Horowitz's sketch comedy web series, After Hours. The series, which originally streamed on MTV.com starting in 2010, began debuting episodes at the end of August across Comedy Central digital platforms. Two new episodes are expected to be released each month going forward.

The first episode, which dropped Aug. 23, features Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz. Other upcoming guests include Joe Manganiello, Taran Killam, Anna Kendrick, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Horowitz remains the film-focused on-air and online correspondent for MTV News, where he has worked since 2006. Through his deal with Viacom, he will also expand his relationship with MTV and develop digital franchises for the brand.

He also will work on branded content through Viacom Velocity, MTV and Comedy Central. And he will begin working with Paramount Network in 2019. In addition, Horowitz will continue to host interview podcast Happy Sad Confused.

The deal with Horowitz comes as Viacom invests more heavily in digital video via the newly established Viacom Digital Studios, which is led by Kelly Day. The division recently acquired teen-centric media company Awesomeness to build out its slate of digital and linear projects.

Horowitz is repped by WME and 3Arts.