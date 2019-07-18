MTV Promotes Lily Neumeyer to Executive VP Development

She'll oversee unscripted development slate and strategy for MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo and MTV Studios.

MTV said Thursday that it has promoted Lily Neumeyer to executive vp development, an expanded role in which she will oversee the unscripted development slate and strategy for Viacom-owned MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo and MTV Studios.

Neumeyer had been senior vp development at MTV and VH1, which boast that together their lineups include 23 of the top unscripted series in cable. She will continue to report to entertainment president Nina Diaz.

"Lily is a creative force of nature and an inspirational mentor who's played an enormous role in driving our success," Diaz said. "Whether it was taking on the epic challenge of reinventing MTV's seminal The Real World in three different countries for Facebook Watch, developing 'the best new show of 2019' with Double Shot of Love, reimagining an iconic franchise for a new generation with The Hills: New Beginnings, or cultivating Siesta Key into a bona fide sensation, Lily has an uncanny ability to create hit after hit."

Said Neumeyer: "I am incredibly fortunate to work with Chris McCarthy [president of MTV, VH1, Logo and CMT] and Nina, whose strategic vision has enabled me to take creative risks that tap into the cultural zeitgeist. The vast opportunity MTV Studios presents to create unscripted content for new platforms and audiences, coupled with where we're taking the CMT brand, is incredibly exciting."

Neumeyer began her career at MTV, where she co-created and executive produced My Super Sweet Sixteen alongside Diaz and developed and executive produced MTV's Juvies.

Neumeyer spent years as part of the award-winning MTV News team overseeing documentaries, live news shows and red carpet events. After MTV News, Neumeyer led the team that launched youth bilingual brand MTV Tres and is credited with developing a string of hits before moving to A&E as vp nonfiction and alternative programming, where she developed and executive produced Duck Dynasty and Wahlburgers.

In 2016, she joined Diaz at VH1 as head of development before adding MTV to her purview six months later.