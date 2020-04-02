MTV Int'l Sets Remotely Produced Digital Game Show With U.K. Reality TV Star Amid Pandemic

'MTV Game Night with Charlotte Crosby' will stream on Facebook and YouTube and see the 'Geordie Shore' star provide entertainment in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

MTV International on Thursday said that it has commissioned a new live and interactive digital game show series featuring British reality TV star Charlotte Crosby (Geordie Shore) "live from her home, as she seeks to entertain fans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The series, entitled MTV Game Night with Charlotte Crosby, will stream weekly on MTV International’s Facebook and YouTube channels, starting Thursday at 8:30 p.m. U.K. time. It will consist of six 30-minute episodes.

"The series will be remotely produced by ViacomCBS Digital Studios International using cloud-based Grabyo and Zoom," the network said.

In the coming weeks, MTV International said it will also be commissioning other "fast turnaround" programming, mainly short-form series with 5 minute episodes, "featuring a variety of well-known reality TV faces."

The first of these, launching Friday, will feature Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry as he "conducts a parody of a virtual language lesson, teaching viewers at home how to speak fluent 'geordie'," MTV said.

MTV Game Night with Charlotte Crosby will see the host "film herself live from home, conducting a string of activities, including quizzes, games and challenges that fans can play along with at home for fun."

MTV added that she would in each episode be joined by such celebrity friends as Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei and The Only Way Is Essex’s Bobby Norris, from their homes via video link who will also be competing in the games. "Viewers will be able to interact with Charlotte during the live stream, posting comments, likes and slipping questions to her for the celebrities," it said.

“It’s so important to be able to adapt at a moment’s notice, and it’s never been more critical than at this particularly strange and trying time," said Kerry Taylor, executive vp, ViacomCBS Networks International Entertainment & Youth brands. "From their couches around the U.K., our incredible team is creating content remotely that we know our audience will love."

Said Crosby: "I’m so excited to be hosting MTV’s live online games night – it’s going to be unreal.

All of the digital activity at MTV International fits under ViacomCBS Network International’s #AloneTogether, a social and talent-led campaign designed to educate audiences on the importance of social distancing and unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.