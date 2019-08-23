MTV Sets Star-Studded New Jersey Tribute for VMAs Finale (Exclusive)

Garden State natives Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean will take the stage together to perform during Monday night's awards show.

MTV has lined up a star-studded finale performance for Monday's Video Music Awards that will pay tribute to New Jersey, featuring several artists who hail from the Garden State.

In honor of the 2019 awards show, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the network has assembled Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean for what is being called a "collaborative performance."

They join a lineup of previously announced performers that includes Taylor Swift, who will open the show. Other performers will include Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

Also during the show, Missy Elliott is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Marc Jacobs will be presented with the inaugural Fashion Trailblazer Award.

Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs, airing live on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday. The preshow, airing at 7 p.m. ET/PT, will feature performances by Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion with Terrence J and Nessa hosting and Zara Larsson serving as special correspondent.

John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are among the many presenters scheduled for Monday's show.

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are tied with the most nominations, with 10 noms each. Watch some of the nominated videos here.