MTV Sets Two DJ Khaled Specials

The Viacom network ordered the shows about the music star "as we continue doubling down on MTV’s global music strategy and increasing programming hours for our original music series and specials."

MTV will air two original DJ Khaled specials globally, starting on July 31, the Viacom network said on Friday.

It will show the half-hour DJ Khaled: The Ride, part of its popular artist series, and DJ Khaled: King of Collabs in a one-hour block across its global channels in nearly 180 countries.

"Triple platinum award-winning artist and producer DJ Khaled is all about the hustle in MTV’s latest chapter of artist storytelling series The Ride," MTV said. "MTV documents his journey to becoming a music mogul as Khaled reflects back on lessons learned, his achievements, including the chart-topping collaboration with Rihanna 'Wild Thoughts,' and his thought process as a hit-making producer, social media star, and business owner." The show will also explore what fatherhood means to Khaled and how it inspired his new studio album Father of Asahd.

DJ Khaled: King of Collabs, meanwhile, promises fans "an inside look" at Father of Asahd, including clips from new music videos, "exclusive stories" and footage from the making of the album.

"I am so blessed to have MTV as such a great partner throughout Father of Asahd and always," said the music star. "We will never stop!"

The shows will premiere back-to-back on MTV in the U.S. on July 31 at 10 p.m. ET and stream live on MTV's YouTube channels globally. In the U.K., DJ Khaled: The Ride will air as a standalone special at 11 p.m. on July 31.

"As we continue doubling down on MTV’s global music strategy and increasing programming hours for our original music series and specials, we are proud to premiere this next installment of The Ride focused on celebrating the great DJ Khaled," said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent at Viacom and co-brand head of MTV International. "DJ Khaled: The Ride is the second of four artist-focused storytelling specials that will air globally this year, following a successful Jennifer Lopez special that reached nearly nine million views across MTV’s global linear and digital platforms. We look forward to continuing to provide global storytelling vehicles for the world’s greatest artists, as well as new ways for our audience to experience the music and artists they love."

The two shows are produced for MTV by Creature Films. The executive producers are Gillmer and Jennifer Demme Harris.