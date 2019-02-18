'MTV Stax' Quiz Show to Launch on Facebook Watch in U.K.

Players must answer pop culture focused questions for the chance to win cash in the show hosted by a rotating cast of MTV news presenters, including Tinea Taylor and Tyler West.

MTV U.K., part of Viacom's Viacom International Media Networks unit, has partnered with social media giant Facebook to launch live and interactive quiz game show MTV Stax on Facebook Watch.

MTV Stax is launching Monday as a free-to-play game broadcast live on Facebook Watch and will air three times a week for 10 weeks. It features players who must answer 10 pop culture focused questions for the chance to win a share of a big cash prize.

All episodes will be shot at MTV’s Camden, London-based studio and will be hosted by a rotating cast of MTV news presenters, including Tinea Taylor and Tyler West.

The network is one of the first U.K. partners to utilize Facebook Watch’s new game show functionality, which it developed as part of its own live trivia game show Confetti, which launched in Britain in November.

MTV U.K. and MTV Music U.K.’s combined 5 million Facebook subscribers will receive posts about MTV Stax in their newsfeeds. Those who follow the MTV Stax page will receive a push notification to their mobile devices alerting them when a quiz is about to go live. MTV will also promote the show across its web sites.

"We are always exploring new and innovative ways to engage and entertain our audiences, so we’re excited to be working with Facebook Watch as one of their first U.K. launch partners to develop MTV Stax," said Joanna Wells, vp, digital content, youth and entertainment. "We know that there’s a great appetite at the moment for live interactive quiz shows and our fans are tapped into popular culture, so this feels like a very natural fit for MTV."

Viacom International Media Networks has focused on rolling out short-form content across digital platforms, including four recently unveiled new originals.