MTV U.K. Sets Reality Con for 2020

The event in London will bring to life such reality TV show hits as 'Geordie Shore,' 'Ex on the Beach' and 'Just Tattoo of Us.' Activities for fans will include a re-creation of the Geordie Shore house, photo opportunities, plus games, challenges and live DJ sets. There will also be panels with cast members and industry insiders covering behind-the-scenes gossip, the life of reality TV stars and more.

MTV U.K. said Thursday that it would host its first-ever Reality Con, a three-day "immersive and interactive event celebrating the best of MTV U.K.’s smash-hit reality TV shows," in London next year.

The news follows an announcement earlier this year by MTV U.S. that it would be hosting a debut Reality Con in 2020 with talent and creators from flagship MTV U.S. shows, including Jersey Shore and The Hills, in addition to stars from some of the other big reality shows on U.S. TV.

MTV parent company Viacom has been expanding its lineup of live events as a new source of revenue and a way to allow fans to connect with brands and personalities they love.



Taking place May 8-May 10 at Exhibition London in the British capital’s Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood, the U.K. event targets more than 5,000 fans a day by bringing to life such MTV reality TV shows as Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and Just Tattoo of Us.

Activities for fans will include a re-creation of the Geordie Shore house, photo opportunities, plus games, challenges and live DJ sets. There will also be panels with cast members and industry insiders covering behind-the-scenes gossip, the life of reality TV stars and more.

Talent set to appear at Reality Con will include Charlotte Crosby, originally of Geordie Shore fame and ex-The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex.

"MTV is the true and original home of modern reality TV, so it’s fitting that we continue to be pioneers in this space, with the launch of a reality TV event of this kind,” said Kelly Bradshaw, vp, MTV U.K. “We know that our audience are big fans of live events and love being able to capture 'instagrammable' moments. By bringing the best of MTV’s world of entertainment together under one roof and giving fans the chance to get the reality experience up close and personal, we’re offering them something unique that they’ll enjoy sharing across their feeds."

In a sign of the continued popularity of the network's reality offerings, season 5 of Teen Mom U.K. is MTV’s biggest show of 2019 to date in Britain.