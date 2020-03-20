MTV Debuts 'Unplugged at Home' With Acoustic Sets to Enjoy While Housebound

Friday saw the launch of this special edition of the 'MTV Unplugged' franchise, made famous in the '90s by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

In an effort to connect musicians with their fans during the coronavirus outbreak, Friday saw the launch of a special edition of the iconic MTV Unplugged series made famous by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who appeared on the program about five months before his death in 1993.

MTV Unplugged At Home offers stripped down, acoustic sets from musicians who are remaining indoors due to the global pandemic that currently demands all Californians — as well as those in many other places — to be largely housebound except for essential outdoor activities.

In the below video, rapper and Grammy winner Wyclef Jean performs his hits "Gone Till November" and "Hips Don't Lie," among others.

MTV Unplugged at Home will be available to stream via MTV YouTube, as well as Instagram and Twitter. Additional artists in the lineup will be revealed at a later date.

The series coincides with Viacom's #AloneTogether campaign, a social media initiative that educates young people about the importance of social distancing. This instruction has been emphasized since the coronavirus began spreading and remains a crucial guideline included in the "Safer at Home" order issued to the state of California on Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

View Jean's performance below.