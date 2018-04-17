MTV VMAs Set Return to Radio City Music Hall, Monday Show

The ceremony will be the 12th ever at the New York location, the most for any VMAs site.

The MTV Video Music Awards are going back to Radio City Music Hall.

The 2018 edition of the music awards show is set for Monday, Aug. 20, airing live from the venue that served as the VMAs' home for many of its shows in the mid-'90s and early '00s. The date and location for this year's ceremony was announced under the Radio City Music Hall marquee Tuesday.

Radio City Music Hall was the home of the first VMAs in 1984 and the 2018 awards ceremony is returning there this year for the 12th time, the most for any VMA location. This year will be the 17th time the VMAs have been held in New York and the first time the show has aired from Radio City Music Hall since 2009, when Kanye West famously crashed Taylor Swift's acceptance speech.

“New York City’s creative energy has always fueled those who live and work here. This is where music, film, and art collide and where the Video Music Awards were born,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “There is no better place to host the MTV VMAs than in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world.”

New York City media and entertainment commissioner Julie Menin added, “We are so pleased that the MTV VMAs will be returning to their roots in New York City for this year’s celebration of music, and entertainment. Prestigious awards shows like the VMAs and the Grammys not only reconfirm New York City’s status as the music capital of the country, but they bring tremendous economic benefits to their host city, an estimated $50 million in the case of the VMAs. I thank MTV and Viacom for their partnership, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet for one of the music industry’s most entertaining nights.”

The president of the Madison Square Garden Company, which owns Radio City Music Hall, Andy Lustgarten, said: “We’re thrilled that the MTV Video Music Awards will be returning to Radio City Music Hall, where they began in 1984. The VMAs are unlike any other event — combining history-making music with exciting and unexpected moments that create an unforgettable experience, and Radio City, as the Showplace of the Nation, is the perfect backdrop for this celebration.”

The VMAs are just the latest awards show to move from a Sunday night to a Monday evening, joining the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards (Monday, June 18) and Primetime Emmy Awards (Monday, Sept. 17).