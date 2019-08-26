VMAs: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Debut Steamy Live Performance of "Senorita"

Mendes returned to the VMAs stage after performing earlier in the show to sing alongside Cabello, who he first teamed up with in 2015 for "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, one of music's most talked-about duos, performed their latest collaboration "Señorita" for the first time ever at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Surrounded by candles, the two had multiple will-they/won't they moments as their faces got close throughout the performance. While the two didn't kiss, Mendes did abandon his guitar so he and Cabello could re-enact the choreography from the song's music video.

The romantic duet clearly had an effect on the audience, as illustrated by Joe Jonas' reaction and host Sebastian Maniscalco's follow-up comment, "Wow. Absolutely stunning. I mean, the skin! The hair! The lips! … And give it up for Camila, too!"

"Señorita," which just climbed to No. 1 from No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, was nominated for best collaboration, choreography, cinematography and art direction, along with song of the summer.

The performance will likely fuel the ongoing rumors that Mendes and Cabello are an item. The two have been photographed holding hands and kissing a number of times this summer, but neither has publicly discussed their relationship.

Mendes is also up for artist of the year — a category Cabello won in 2018. He first took the stage on Monday to perform his hit single "If I Can't Have You."

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Missy Elliott, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo were among the other artists who took the awards show stage.

The 2019 VMAs aired on MTV live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.