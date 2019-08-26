VMAs: Queen Latifah, New Jersey Natives Pay Tribute to Home State With Finale Performance

The all-star finale highlighted some of the Garden State's biggest hip-hop acts, including Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean.

New Jersey natives Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean each paid tribute to their home state to close out the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Ice-T, who was born in Newark, N.J., introduced the ensemble.

"Hip-hop may have been born in the Bronx, but it was raised across the river, right here in New Jersey," he said, adding that the artists on stage "helped create hip-hop culture and changed the game — not just in Jersey, but all over the world."

From Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" to Wyclef Jean's "Gone till November" and "No Woman, No Cry," the classic songs brought down the house. Latifah opted for a grand entrance, riding into the venue on a red motorcycle before performing her Grammy Award-winning track "U.N.I.T.Y."

The ultimate Jersey hip-hop finale, fitting for our first Newark #VMAs. That's a wrap!! pic.twitter.com/0BUwKyBbOO — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 27, 2019

The finale topped off the first-ever VMAs show to be held in the Garden State. Throughout the ceremony, host Sebastian Maniscalco and numerous presenters made note of this with shoutouts and jokes. The Jonas Brothers also performed at The Stone Pony, a famous music venue in Asbury Park, N.J.

Earlier performers included Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

The 2019 VMAs were hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco from the Prudential Center in Newark. The ceremony aired on MTV.