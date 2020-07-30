MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Lead Nominations

The awards show will take place in New York and will highlight "the powerful unifying force of music" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande scored the most nominations for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, it was announced today.

The superstar singers are up for seven awards for their collaboration, "Rain On Me," with Gaga earning two solo nods for artist of the year and best quarantine performance. Meanwhile, Grande's nods include two nominations for her Justin Bieber collaboration "Stuck with U," which is up for best collaboration and best music video from home.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic that has kept musicians and their fans at home as people are encouraged to continue social distancing to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, MTV has added the best music video from home and best quarantine performance categories to this year's awards.

Other top contenders this year include six-time nominees Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, with Taylor Swift up for five awards for her videos for "Lover" and "The Man" off of her Lover album.

For the top prize of video of the year, Gaga and Grande's "Rain on Me" will face off against Swift's "The Man," Eilish's "everything i wanted," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Eminem featuring Juice WRLD's "Godzilla" and Future featuring Drake's "Life is Good."

Fans can vote here for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, with voting for best new artist remaining active into the awards show.

ViacomCBS Media Networks' president of music, music talent, programming and events Bruce Gillmer said in a statement that fans can expect "a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music."

The 2020 VMAs are set to take place in New York City, with performances from iconic locations across the five boroughs, designed "to honor the spirit and resilience" of the city hit particularly hard by the pandemic this spring. Elements of the ceremony taking place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, meanwhile, will take place with "limited or no audience," according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who revealed the show's Barclays Center location at a briefing last month. Still, the VMAs will be the first event to take place at the Brooklyn arena since the pandemic forced the closure of live-entertainment venues, and cancellation of concerts and other events, including professional sports, in New York.

After a particularly rough experience with the pandemic, with as many as 11,000 new cases a day in April, New York has seen the number of daily new coronavirus cases decline since then and stay below 1,000 a day for the past month.

The VMAs were last held at the Barclays Center in 2013 with last year's ceremony taking place across the river at New Jersey's Prudential Center.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

A full list of this year's VMA nominees follows.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

BEST POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” – Sony Music Latin



BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALIìA – “A Paleì” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana