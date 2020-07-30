AWARDS MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Lead Nominations 1:00 PM PDT 7/30/2020 by Hilary Lewis FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Steve Granitz/WireImage; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande The awards show will take place in New York and will highlight "the powerful unifying force of music" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande scored the most nominations for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, it was announced today. The superstar singers are up for seven awards for their collaboration, "Rain On Me," with Gaga earning two solo nods for artist of the year and best quarantine performance. Meanwhile, Grande's nods include two nominations for her Justin Bieber collaboration "Stuck with U," which is up for best collaboration and best music video from home. In light of the coronavirus pandemic that has kept musicians and their fans at home as people are encouraged to continue social distancing to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, MTV has added the best music video from home and best quarantine performance categories to this year's awards. Other top contenders this year include six-time nominees Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, with Taylor Swift up for five awards for her videos for "Lover" and "The Man" off of her Lover album. For the top prize of video of the year, Gaga and Grande's "Rain on Me" will face off against Swift's "The Man," Eilish's "everything i wanted," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Eminem featuring Juice WRLD's "Godzilla" and Future featuring Drake's "Life is Good." Fans can vote here for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, with voting for best new artist remaining active into the awards show. ViacomCBS Media Networks' president of music, music talent, programming and events Bruce Gillmer said in a statement that fans can expect "a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music." The 2020 VMAs are set to take place in New York City, with performances from iconic locations across the five boroughs, designed "to honor the spirit and resilience" of the city hit particularly hard by the pandemic this spring. Elements of the ceremony taking place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, meanwhile, will take place with "limited or no audience," according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who revealed the show's Barclays Center location at a briefing last month. Still, the VMAs will be the first event to take place at the Brooklyn arena since the pandemic forced the closure of live-entertainment venues, and cancellation of concerts and other events, including professional sports, in New York. After a particularly rough experience with the pandemic, with as many as 11,000 new cases a day in April, New York has seen the number of daily new coronavirus cases decline since then and stay below 1,000 a day for the past month. The VMAs were last held at the Barclays Center in 2013 with last year's ceremony taking place across the river at New Jersey's Prudential Center. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A full list of this year's VMA nominees follows. VIDEO OF THE YEAR Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records ARTIST OF THE YEAR DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment Post Malone – Republic Records The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records SONG OF THE YEAR Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records BEST COLLABORATION Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records Tate McRae – RCA Records YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records BEST POP BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records BEST HIP-HOP DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack BEST ROCK blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records BEST ALTERNATIVE The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen BEST LATIN Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” – Sony Music Latin BEST R&B Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records BEST K-POP (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment VIDEO FOR GOOD Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon CNCO – Unplugged At Home DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute BEST DIRECTION Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler Camila Cabello ft. 5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar BEST ART DIRECTION A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER BEST CHOREOGRAPHY BTS – "On" – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo" – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami DaBaby – "BOP" – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson Normani – "Motivation" – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead BEST EDITING Halsey – "Graveyard" – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico ROSALIìA – "A Paleì" – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana