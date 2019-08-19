MTV VMAs Reveal 3 New Fan-Voted Categories, Pre-Show Performers

Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion will perform, with Terrence J and Nessa hosting the red carpet.

Right before the 2019 MTV VMAs kick off inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this coming Monday, Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion will tear up the VMAs red carpet with pre-show performances. Terrence J and Nessa are hosting the red carpet, which also features special correspondent Zara Larsson and Hayley Kiyoko presenting the 2019 push artist of the year winner (she won in 2018).

The VMAs are also introducing three new fan-voted categories this year: best group, best power anthem and song of summer, which fans can vote on via Instagram on MTV's IG story.

Starting today and for the next 24 hours, you can swipe up on MTV's IG story to vote for one of the below best group nominees:

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 12 p.m. ET and for the following 24 hours, you can vote by swiping up on MTV’s IG Story for one of the best power anthem nominees:

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

And on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m. ET through Sunday, Aug. 25 at 12 p.m. ET, fans can vote for the song of summer, presented by Samsung. After three days of bracket-style voting, fans can swipe up to vote during the final round on the last day. Nominees are:

Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don't Care”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

Hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, the 2019 VMAs will feature performances from Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia and Shawn Mendes. Additionally, Missy Elliott will perform and receive the video vanguard award.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.