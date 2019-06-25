Sebastian Maniscalco to Host MTV Video Music Awards

The announcement was made during Tuesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The announcement was made during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The comedian, actor and best-selling author will host this year's edition of the VMAs following the hostless ceremony in 2018.

"We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host," said Bruce Gillmer, MTV VMAs executive producer and global head of music and talent, Viacom, and co-brand head, MTV International, in a statement. "Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable."

Maniscalco was named the Billboard "Comedian of the Year" in 2018 and was included on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid comedians in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he published his memoir Stay Hungry in 2018, which was followed by the Stay Hungry comedy tour.

He has also appeared in numerous films, including the Oscar-winning Green Book. Maniscalco will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The VMAs honor the best music videos of the year and will feature performances from the night's nominees.

The 2019 VMAs will take place on Monday, Aug. 26 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The ceremony will be broadcast on MTV.