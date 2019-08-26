'The Sopranos' Stars Reunite to Present at MTV Video Music Awards

Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore took the stage on Monday night to present the best pop award.

The Sopranos stars Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore reunited during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

The actors presented the best pop award to the Jonas Brothers during the ceremony.

Audience members including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enthusiastically cheered as the actors made their way to the center of the stage.

"It's great to be here celebrating 20 years of The Sopranos at the first ever VMAs in Jersey," said Sigler.

"I got a problem. I don't recall anyone asking me if they can do an awards show here, you know," said Pastore. "MTV, what do you think you're doing? Handing out awards without my permission. How about I win something, too?"

De Matteo then told her former co-star that he was "making Jersey feel like, you know, Jersey."

"I'm just saying this is a nice little show they got here, but it would be a shame if the power went out," responded Pastore.

Sigler told Pastore to "take it easy" because there were "a lot of witnesses in this place." De Matteo offered to steal Pastore an award. "I'll shove it in my panties," she told him.

The reunion took place before the release of the Sopranos prequel movie., which will hit theaters on Sept. 25, 2020. New Line's big-screen adaption of the acclaimed HBO mob series is titled The Saints of Newark.

Alan Taylor directed the film from a script by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. The writers also produced the film.

Set in the era of the Newark riots in the '60s, the ensemble drama takes place when African-Americans and Italians of Newark were at each other's throats as the tension between the two groups of gangsters becomes especially lethal.

Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro and Michael Gandolfini star in the film. The latter plays a young Tony Soprano, the organized crime boss famously played in the HBO series by his father, the late James Gandolfini.

The 2019 VMAs were hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The ceremony took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and aired on MTV.