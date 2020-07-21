MTV's 'Scream' Co-Stars Team for Lockdown Short From Producer Timur Bekmambetov (Exclusive)

'Love in Isolation,' which was shot with no actor-actor or actor-crew contact, stars Carlson Young and John Karna as two online daters.

MTV's Scream co-stars Carlson Young and John Karna have teamed up to play the leads in a new lockdown short from Timur Bekmambetov and Adam Sidman, producers of Searching and Unfriended.

Love in Isolation sees Young, who has also appeared in True Blood, Pretty Little Liars and Key and Peele, and Karma, who recently appeared in Valley of the Boom, play two singletons who meet on the dating app Bumble and see their plans to meet in real-life dashed by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The entire story is played out on their phones, with the two only speaking to each other via FaceTime, enabling the film's production to be made possible with no actor-actor or actor-crew contact. It was shot using the Screenlife technology, invented by Bekmambetov and deployed on both Searching and Unfriended.

“In times of uncertainty, whether we in Hollywood keep shooting or not, we’re looking for new ways to make movies," said Sidman. "Screenlife gives us both inventive techniques and a creative framework to disrupt the ways movies are shot and the reality is portrayed."

Love in Isolation was co-written and co-directed by young filmmakers Jeremy Coleman and Noah Rinsky. A Columbia Creative Writing Program graduate, Coleman is also working on an animated television comedy, Life After Death, starring Jay Ellis of HBO’s Insecure, while Noah Rinsky is currently working on a comedy pilot called Old Jewish Men.

“A couple of years ago, Screenlife seemed somewhat experimental, an artist’s method, but now it’s arguably one of a few ways to go for film production and, who knows, maybe in half a year it will become the new normal,” says Bekmambetov, who in June inked a deal with Universal to produce five feature films in the Screenlife format following the success of Searching ($75.5 million box office from a budget of $800,000) and Unfriended ($64 million box office from $1 million budget), Earlier in April, he put out a call for Screenlife projects from people placed in lockdown as part of his Tales from the Quarantine anthology.