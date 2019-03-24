Mueller Report: Conservative and Liberal Media React to Findings

Commentators across the political spectrum — from Fox News' Sean Hannity to MSNBC's Joy Reid — shared their thoughts about the report, which did not find evidence that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Media figures have taken to social media to react to the news Sunday that the Justice Department found that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

In a four-page letter sent to Congress on Sunday, Attorney General William Barr also said the report "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction and instead "sets out evidence on both sides of the question." Mueller's nearly two-year-long probe ensnared nearly three dozen people, including senior Trump campaign officials.

For his part, Trump tweeted, "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

Meanwhile, media personalities across the political spectrum shared their thoughts on social media.

Fox News' Sean Hannity wrote on Twitter, "CNN, MSNBC, and the mainstream media have lied to the the American for 2 plus years. Now they will be held accountable." In a subsequent tweet, he added, "MSNBC CONSPIRACY NETWORK LIARS FAKE NEWS CNN LIARS NY TIMES WAPO LIARS."

His Fox News colleague Laura Ingraham retweeted several media outlets' anti-Trump tweets with criticism and also offered this: "It is imperative that the DOJ doesn’t let this go. Hoaxes must not come and go without consequences. #RussiaHoax."

MSNBC's Joy Reid said, "So presumably everyone will now be in bipartisan agreement that there’s no reason why the full Mueller report should not be released, like the Starr report was. If it’s as good for the president as AG Barr says it is, it can only be good for everyone to see it published."

"Let me be clear, I CONCEDE NOTHING! If #MuellerReport didn’t look into Trump’s business ties with the Russians before the elections and didn’t look into his secret meetings with them after the election, then this is an epic debacle that looked into the exact wrong things," wrote Cenk Uygur, host of online news show The Young Turks, adding: "I also blame Democrats for maniacally looking at the election interference as excuse for Hillary losing. They should have been focused on Trump’s business relationship with Russians. That’s the real problem and now they’ve given @GOP a golden opportunity to bury the real issue."

Chimed in New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow: "Preparing myself for at least a week of conservatives crowing and liberals lamenting. #MuellerReport."

Added media commentator Malcolm Nance, who's appeared on NBC and MSNBC: "Maybe I was wrong when I said 'There is no way [Barr] will commit he greatest scandal in history to coverup the greatest scandal in history.' It looks like it just happened. #MuellerReport."

Katie Phang, NBC and MSNBC legal contributor, responded to an MSNBC tweet that read: "JUST IN: White House on AG Barr's Mueller report summary: "The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.” Phang wrote: "The White House is WRONG. The #MuellerReport stated: 'While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.'"

Meanwhile, Dean Obeidallah, host of a radio show on SiriusXM and a columnist for The Daily Beast, wrote: "I can't speak for you but the #MuellerReport has only made me more energized and dedicated to crushing Trump and the GOP come November 3, 2020. Do you feel the same?" He added: "Here's hoping Trump makes the 2020 campaign about the Mueller report. In contrast the Dems will make the campaign about healthcare, raising the minimum wage, addressing climate change and other issues that help Americans."

Kurt Bardella, a commentator who's appeared on NBC News and other outlets, tweeted: "As someone who used to write summaries of oversight investigative reports for the sole purpose of advancing a political narrative I can tell you it is imperative that the full #MuellerReport is released so we know the context of the statements the AG has attributed to the report." He added: "The AG’s summary reads like a pretty straight-forward win for the President. #MuellerReport."

"Do you feel $30M of taxpayer money was wasted on the #MuellerReport ?!" asked Madison Gesiotto, a conservative commentator and columnist for The Hill. She added a series of tweets, reading: "There was NO obstruction and the #MuellerReport will likely be released minus the following!" and "No collusion. Enough said." and "2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 230 orders for communication records, 500 witnesses interviewed and the Democrats STILL want to investigate?!"