'Mulan' Star Yoson An Signs With CAA, Platform PR (Exclusive)

The New Zealand-raised actor will play the heroine's love interest in Disney's live-action film.

Mulan's Yoson An has signed with CAA as well as Platform PR, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Chinese-born, New Zealand-raised actor is taking on the role of the heroine's love interest in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the Chinese legend, which will be released on March 27. He's playing a fellow soldier named Chen Honghui, who becomes a key ally to star Crystal Liu's Hua Mulan. (An's character is original to the live-action version; Disney's 1998 animated hit featured Captain Li Shang, voiced by B.D. Wong, as the love interest.)

An's Mulan character is by far his most high-profile in Hollywood; he previously appeared in Netflix's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, The Meg and Mortal Engines. Abroad, he starred opposite Rachel Griffiths in the Australian crime thriller series Dead Lucky, now available on Amazon Prime via Sundance Now,and also featured on HBO Asia's horror miniseries Grace.

An recently wrapped on BBC Two's miniseries adaptation of The Luminaries, which also stars Eva Green, Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel.

An, who now splits his time between New Zealand and Los Angeles, continues to be represented by Auckland Actors in New Zealand, Silver Lining Entertainment and Jackoway Austen.