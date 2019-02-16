Multiple Injured In Medical Emergency Panic During 'Hamilton' Performance

The most serious injury was a broken leg, authorities say.

Multiple people were injured Friday night during a performance of Hamilton at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco when a medical emergency was mistaken for an active shooter.

A patron had the medical emergency during the show, which then triggered an alarm and led to the mass panic, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Three people were hurt while the crowd rushed to evacuate the building, officials said. The most serious injury was a broken leg, the other injuries were "moderate," according to the fire department.

One patron described the scene as "mass chaos."

The original medical emergency was a heart attack. As of Friday night, that patient was listed in critical condition.

Videos posted to social media showed the large police response to the situation.

All four people were taken to the hospital.