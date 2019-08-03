Multiple Victims Confirmed in El Paso Shopping Complex Shooting

Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter at a Wal-Mart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack.

Police have confirmed that multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities believe the deadly attack was carried out by a single gunman who is in custody.

The El Paso police department tweeted during the attack that it was an active shooter situation and continued to provide updates throughout.

Please stay clear of the surrounding area of Cielo Vista Mall. Reunification center for families at McCarthur Middle School on Whittus. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Around 2:20 p.m., Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters that the attack on or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN that multiple people had been killed and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn't say how many victims there were.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least 18 victims being transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso and other hospitals.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken to Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Greg Abbott.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke tweeted after the attack, "Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe. Please follow all directions of emergency personel as we continue to get more updates."

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren also took to social media following the incident. "The news out of El Paso is devastating," she wrote. "I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic."

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

