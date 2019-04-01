Multiple People Injured at Nipsey Hussle Vigil

"Reports of shots fired at the memorial do not appear to be accurate," the LAPD said on Monday.

Several people are injured after a stampede broke out at a memorial set up for rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed Sunday in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles.

"Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil," the LAPD said on Twitter Monday. "Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order."

Police have asked people to clear the area around the vigil. "We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss. We are asking for everyone to follow the officers' directions and disperse from the immediate area," police said. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the incident, but NBC Los Angeles reported "multiple" injuries. It's also unclear what caused the chaos.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted a short time later that informal initial reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department claimed 12 people were treated at the scene. "One [person] transported. No clear nature of that injury. Many treated on scene for sprained ankles," he wrote.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, died Sunday around 4 p.m. after he was shot multiple times outside his clothing store business, according to police and the coroner's office. The L.A. County coroner determined on Monday that the rapper died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, and his death has been certified as a homicide. Two others were also shot, but survived.

Almost immediately after the rapper's death, hundreds gathered Sunday evening with signs and music blasting to honor the fallen singer. As of Monday morning, police told The Hollywood Reporter that a "huge" search was underway for the shooter. A press conference has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday to "address the surge in violence in the city of Los Angeles" and provide an update on the murder investigation, the LAPD said on Monday.