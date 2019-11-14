Multiple Students Shot at High School in Santa Clarita

Aerial coverage of the area showed multiple children being loaded into ambulances outside Saugus High School.

Multiple students were shot Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita.

A massive police presence responded to Saugus High School, which is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

Authorities told local news outlets that at least seven students had been injured. Aerial coverage of the area showed multiple children being loaded into ambulances outside the school. Armed police were walking with the stretchers.

Saugus High School is on lockdown.

More to come.