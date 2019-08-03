Multiple Victims Confirmed in El Paso Shopping Complex Shooting

Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter at a Wal-Mart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas

An official from the University Medical Center confirmed that 1 of the 12 people who were rushed to the hospital after the attack has died, and that all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries.

Police have confirmed that one person has died and many more are seriously injured as the result of a mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities believe the deadly attack was carried out by a single gunman, a 21-year-old male, who is in custody.

The El Paso police department responded to the scene in the early afternoon and tweeted during the attack that it was an active shooter situation. They continued to provide updates throughout.

Around 2:20 p.m., Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters that the attack on or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN that multiple people had been killed and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn't say how many victims there were.

There are reports of at least 12 victims being transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso and other hospitals. An official from the Center confirmed that 1 of the 12 patients died, and that all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries. Two were children who were transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital.

Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero. He said those victims ages ranged from 35 to 82.

A witness who was in Walmart with her two children during the attack reported that she saw "four men, shooting everywhere." Her daughter, 19, and son, 16, threw themselves on the ground, then ran out of the Walmart through an emergency exit. They were unhurt.

Following a White House briefing on the shooting, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, "Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and law enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke tweeted after the attack, "Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe. Please follow all directions of emergency personel as we continue to get more updates."

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren also took to social media following the incident. "The news out of El Paso is devastating," she wrote. "I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic."

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.