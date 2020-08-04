Mumbai Film Festival Postponed to Next Year Amid India's Virus Outbreak

The 22nd edition has been pushed to 2021 as novel coronavirus cases in the country head towards 2 million.

The Mumbai Film Festival is postponing its 22nd edition to 2021 as India continues to grapple with a worsening outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the organizers behind India's biggest international film festival, said it made the decision to postpone the event in light of the "devastating pain and suffering across the country and uncertainty over the reopening of cinemas in Mumbai." An announcement of new dates for the 22nd edition will be made soon.

India currently has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with 1.855 million as well as 38,938 deaths as of Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2020 to next year," said Isha Ambani, a member of MAMI's Board of Trustees in a statement. "It is our responsibility to do everything we can to keep our communities safe during this crisis. We are humbled and grateful for the special place that the festival has carved for itself in Mumbai’s cultural landscape. We promise that the festival will come back with fullness in spirit and enthusiasm for our beloved city of Mumbai.”

“The world is grappling with a global calamity. 2020 is about survival, introspection and humility. We have decided to prioritise healing this year and hold the festival in its full splendour next year," said festival director Anupama Chopra.

Despite the postponement, MAMI announced that they will still be releasing the official selection of Indian films for the year later in August and continue to focus on its online programs. The festival's popular year-round imprint MAMI Year Round Programme Home Theatre, a curated online database of films available for streaming, as well as the online knowledge series Dial M For Films will continue in their missions.