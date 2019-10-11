'Murder Mystery' Sequel in the Works at Netflix (Exclusive)

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are expected to return as the crime-solving couple.

Get ready for another dose of murder and mystery.

Netflix is developing a sequel to Murder Mystery, the comedy that starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, with James Vanderbilt in negotiations to return and pen the script.

Mystery was the reunion between Sandler and Aniston, who previously starred together in Just Go With It. The pair played a married couple who become embroiled in a murder plot while on a European vacation, bickering their way through the solving of the mystery. Luke Evans and Terence Stamp co-starred.

Vanderbilt wrote the movie, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck and debuted on the streaming platform June 14, 2019. Sander produced with Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, A.J. Dix and Vanderbilt.

While Netflix does not usually reveal viewership of its movies, nor is there a outfit independently accounting the numbers, the company did announce that almost 31 million households viewed the movie in the first 72 hours, making it one of the biggest opening weekends in Netflix’s history. It also became the most successful Netflix film for Sandler, who has a deal with the streamer.

The goal is to have Sandler and Aniston reprise their roles, although no deals are set and the project is in early development. Sandler has a first-look deal with Netflix and makes the majority of his movies for the streamer.

Vanderbilt is one of the town’s highest-paid scribes whose credits include Jon Turteltaub’s The Meg, Roland Emmerich’s White House Down and David Fincher thriller Zodiac. He is repped by Ufuse Management and McKuin Frankel.