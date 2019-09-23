Murdochs' Compensation Falls Under Fox Corp.

Both Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch will take home quite a bit less in compensation than they did last year, reflecting the completion of the spin-off to Disney, and the skinnier Fox Corp. portfolio of companies.

According to a proxy filing the company filed to the SEC Monday, Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch will see total compensation of $42.1 million in fiscal 2019, down from $49.2 million in 2018.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, meanwhile, will also take home $42.1 million in total compensation, down from $50.7 million last year. The compensation covers the part of the year in which they were paid by 21st Century Fox, as well as the time since the spin-off in March, both pro-rated.

However, due to the extraordinarily unusual year, which saw Disney close its acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox, the filing added a chart showing the compensation Fox “would expect to pay its named executive officers on a go-forward basis.” In other words, the compensation shareholders should expect the executive officers to earn assuming there are no other extraordinary transactions.

The company said it included the chart "to give our stockholders a better understanding of the annual target compensation approved by the Compensation Committee for our named executive officers that will be applicable going forward, and excludes compensation-related decisions approved by 21CF."

The pro forma chart had Rupert Murdoch’s compensation at $29.3 million for the year, and Lachlan Murdoch’s compensation at $23.6 million.

James Murdoch, who had been CEO of 21st Century Fox, left the company after its spin-off, and was not included in the filing.

The filing also revealed that Fox Corp. will hold its first annual shareholder meeting as a new company on Nov. 14, 2019 at the Zanuck Theatre on the Fox Studios lot.