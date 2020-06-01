MUSIC Music Industry Calling for "Blackout Tuesday" in Response to George Floyd Death 10:05 AM PDT 6/1/2020 by Mitchell Peters, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images The Capitol Records building Numerous labels and artists are supporting “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community." The music industry is calling for a "Blackout Tuesday" in response to the death of George Floyd. On Friday (May 29), less than a week after Floyd was suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest, numerous music companies and artists began spreading a message on social media calling for “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" and “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.” "As gatekeepers of the culture, it's our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during loss," reads the statement, which is being circulated under the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused. The proposed blackout is set for Tuesday, June 2. Among those reposting the message are Warner Music Group, Sony/ATV, Apple Music's Ebro Darden, BMG, former Hot 97 music programming director Karlie Hustle, British record label Dirty Hit and independent distributor EMPIRE. "All of my shows are cancelled. I will air replays of conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music," Darden captioned his post on Instagram. Earlier this week, a video of Floyd's death surfaced showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd for eight minutes. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. See more "Blackout Tuesday" social media posts below. View this post on Instagram #TheShowMustBePaused A post shared by ASCAP (@ascap) on May 31, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) on May 31, 2020 at 9:05am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interscope Records (@interscope) on May 31, 2020 at 10:57am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Music (@sonymusic) on May 31, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbia Records (@columbiarecords) on May 31, 2020 at 11:40am PDT View this post on Instagram GET UP, STAND UP STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHTS GET UP, STAND UP DON’T GIVE UP THE FIGHT Island Records is standing up on JUNE 2ND in observance of BLACKOUT TUESDAY to support our employees, artists, colleagues friends and community. STAND UP AND FIGHT AGAINST racial injustice. We will not give up the fight. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter More info to get involved: www.blacklivesmatter.com www.colorofchange.org www.gofundme.com/georgefloyd A post shared by Island Records (@islandrecords) on May 30, 2020 at 8:37pm PDT View this post on Instagram #blacklivesmatter #theshowmustbepaused A post shared by Warner Records (@warnerrecords) on May 30, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT View this post on Instagram BLACK LIVES MATTER. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED A post shared by Capitol Records (@capitolrecords) on May 30, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT View this post on Instagram This must end. #WeUseOurVoices #TheShowMustBePaused (@nytchangster/@nytimes) A post shared by Republic Records (@republicrecords) on May 30, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony/ATV Music Publishing (@sonyatvmusicpub) on May 31, 2020 at 8:48am PDT View this post on Instagram #theshowmustbepaused (@nytimes) A post shared by Glassnote Records (@glassnotemusic) on May 31, 2020 at 10:54am PDT View this post on Instagram #BlackLivesMatter #BlackoutTuesday #TheShowMustBePaused A post shared by Paradigm Talent Agency (@paradigmtalentagency) on May 31, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT View this post on Instagram AEG Presents will participate in Black Out Tuesday and commit to actively working to bring about positive change in America. We will stand against injustice. We will stand against silence. We will stand against oppression. We will stand with the Black community. #Theshowmustbepaused A post shared by AEG Presents (@aegpresents) on May 31, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT View this post on Instagram #TheShowMustBePaused A post shared by RCA Records (@rcarecords) on May 31, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT View this post on Instagram #TheShowMustBePaused A post shared by Universal Music Publishing (@umpg) on May 31, 2020 at 6:32pm PDT View this post on Instagram #TheShowMustBePaused A post shared by epicrecords (@epicrecords) on May 31, 2020 at 7:36pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Records (@atlanticrecords) on May 30, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT View this post on Instagram #theshowmustbepaused A post shared by BMG US (@bmg_us) on May 31, 2020 at 1:13am PDT This story first appeared on billboard.com FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Mitchell Peters, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr