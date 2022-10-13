2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Among Top Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
Bad Bunny tops the 2022 American Music Awards nominations, with the Latin artist recognized as this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods, including his first nod for artist of the year.
In addition to artist of the year, Bad Bunny is also nominated for favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist, favorite pop album, favorite male Latin artist, favorite Latin album and favorite Latin song. Should Bad Bunny win in all eight categories, he would tie with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year.
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists at this year’s show with six nominations each. The artists will face off in three categories including artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album.
Drake also earned six nods and is up for artist of the year. Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd earned five nominations each. Should Adele or The Weeknd take home the artist of the year prize, it would be their first win in that category. Should Styles win in the category, it would mark his first win as a solo artist and third overall — the singer won twice while part of One Direction.
Among this year’s first-time nominees are Jack Harlow and Tems with four nominations, Latto with three, and BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia with one nomination each.
Elton John is nominated for collaboration of the year and favorite touring artist, making history as the longest-recognized artist in AMA history to-date.
This year’s new categories include favorite K-Pop artist — the first-ever AMA category dedicated to the K-Pop genre — favorite Afrobeats artist, favorite rock song and favorite rock album.
Fan voting is open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories, with voting for favorite K-Pop artist opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions — as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. Measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, in the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.
The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Larry Klein are also executive producers.
The 2022 AMAs will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.
A complete list of the 2022 American Music Awards nominees follows.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele 30
Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé Renaissance
Harry Styles Harry’s House
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t
Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes Country Stuff: The Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk 7220
Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé Renaissance
Drake Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker Still Over It
The Weeknd Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”
Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko La 167
J Balvin JOSE
Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa
ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”
KAROL G “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay Music of the Spheres
Ghost Impera
Imagine Dragons Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
