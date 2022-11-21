2022 American Music Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 American Music Awards are being presented in a live ceremony from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday night.

The Wayne Brady-hosted show kicked off on ABC with Pink roller-skating onto the stage singing her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

An excited Brady then took the stage for his monologue, wearing a rainbow-colored suit, and joking that “the bribes finally paid off,” as he was such a big music fan, much like those who vote for the winners, he screamed when he was offered the job. Brady highlighted 2022 Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie, saying that if he bumps into the winner as a fan and passes out, Richie should just sign his chest and walk away. Richie was seen laughing in the audience. He also joked about asking last year’s host, Cardi B, for help, before he launched into a musical performance of his own.

During his high-energy song, punctuated with a bleeped exclamation about the “AMAs,” Brady sang about “every nerdy kid listening to any kind of music,” growing up in Orlando and, in a callout to Will Smith’s Oscars altercation with Chris Rock, said “ain’t nobody getting slapped tonight.”

Dove Cameron won the first award of the night, for best new artist, and spoke about her fans in the queer community, sharing her support in the wake of Saturday night’s deadly shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub, where a 22-year-old man killed five people and left 25 injured before he was subdued by patrons and arrested.

Before Sunday night’s show began, Taylor Swift was off to a strong start, winning three awards presented during a pre-show live stream. If she wins the three awards she’s nominated for during the main show, including the top prize of artist of the year, Swift will be the most-awarded artist in AMAs history. Other nominees for artist of the year are Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.

Bad Bunny and Beyoncé, among the lead nominees with Swift and Drake going into the main show, each won two off-air awards as did Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen. Bad Bunny topped this year’s AMA nominations with eight nods, with Beyoncé, Swift and Drake each nominated for six awards. Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each scored five nominations.

Wallen’s wins are his first at the AMAs as the chart-topping country artist returns to awards consideration after his recent scandal for using a racial slur.

Also during the pre-show, Swedish rock band Ghost won the first AMA for favorite rock album while Elton John and Dua Lipa, performing Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in the final North American show of John’s farewell tour, won collaboration of the year for their hit remake, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix.”

The off-air awards were announced during a Twitter and Discord audio livestream hosted by singer/songwriter Mark Tuan of GOT7, The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly.

The 2022 AMAs, airing at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC, feature performances by Pink, Carrie Underwood, Ari Lennox, Dove Cameron, Yola, GloRilla, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Anitta, Imagine Dragons and JID and Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder. D-Nice is serving as the house DJ.

In addition to her main performance, Pink is set to return to the AMAs stage to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Puth and Wonder will be part of a performance honoring Richie’s career as part of the presentation of his Icon Award, given to an artist whose work has produced a global influence over the music industry.

Presenters at the 2022 AMAs include Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Liza Koshy, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Smokey Robinson.

AMA winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions — as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. Measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, in the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows, with winners noted as they’re announced live.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” (WINNER)

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele 30

Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé Renaissance

Harry Styles Harry’s House

Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)

Walker Hayes Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (WINNER)

Lil Durk 7220

Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé Renaissance (WINNER)

Drake Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker Still Over It

The Weeknd Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”

Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)

Farruko La 167

J Balvin JOSE

Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa

ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”

KAROL G “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”

Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay Music of the Spheres

Ghost Impera (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER)

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann (WINNER)

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello (WINNER)

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Elvis (WINNER)

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE