2022 American Music Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 American Music Awards are being presented in a live ceremony from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday night.
The Wayne Brady-hosted show kicked off on ABC with Pink roller-skating onto the stage singing her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”
An excited Brady then took the stage for his monologue, wearing a rainbow-colored suit, and joking that “the bribes finally paid off,” as he was such a big music fan, much like those who vote for the winners, he screamed when he was offered the job. Brady highlighted 2022 Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie, saying that if he bumps into the winner as a fan and passes out, Richie should just sign his chest and walk away. Richie was seen laughing in the audience. He also joked about asking last year’s host, Cardi B, for help, before he launched into a musical performance of his own.
During his high-energy song, punctuated with a bleeped exclamation about the “AMAs,” Brady sang about “every nerdy kid listening to any kind of music,” growing up in Orlando and, in a callout to Will Smith’s Oscars altercation with Chris Rock, said “ain’t nobody getting slapped tonight.”
Dove Cameron won the first award of the night, for best new artist, and spoke about her fans in the queer community, sharing her support in the wake of Saturday night’s deadly shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub, where a 22-year-old man killed five people and left 25 injured before he was subdued by patrons and arrested.
Before Sunday night’s show began, Taylor Swift was off to a strong start, winning three awards presented during a pre-show live stream. If she wins the three awards she’s nominated for during the main show, including the top prize of artist of the year, Swift will be the most-awarded artist in AMAs history. Other nominees for artist of the year are Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.
Bad Bunny and Beyoncé, among the lead nominees with Swift and Drake going into the main show, each won two off-air awards as did Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen. Bad Bunny topped this year’s AMA nominations with eight nods, with Beyoncé, Swift and Drake each nominated for six awards. Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each scored five nominations.
Wallen’s wins are his first at the AMAs as the chart-topping country artist returns to awards consideration after his recent scandal for using a racial slur.
Also during the pre-show, Swedish rock band Ghost won the first AMA for favorite rock album while Elton John and Dua Lipa, performing Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in the final North American show of John’s farewell tour, won collaboration of the year for their hit remake, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix.”
The off-air awards were announced during a Twitter and Discord audio livestream hosted by singer/songwriter Mark Tuan of GOT7, The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly.
The 2022 AMAs, airing at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC, feature performances by Pink, Carrie Underwood, Ari Lennox, Dove Cameron, Yola, GloRilla, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Anitta, Imagine Dragons and JID and Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder. D-Nice is serving as the house DJ.
In addition to her main performance, Pink is set to return to the AMAs stage to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.
Puth and Wonder will be part of a performance honoring Richie’s career as part of the presentation of his Icon Award, given to an artist whose work has produced a global influence over the music industry.
Presenters at the 2022 AMAs include Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Liza Koshy, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Smokey Robinson.
AMA winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions — as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. Measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, in the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.
A complete list of this year’s nominees follows, with winners noted as they’re announced live.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron (WINNER)
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” (WINNER)
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles (WINNER)
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele 30
Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé Renaissance
Harry Styles Harry’s House
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)
Walker Hayes Country Stuff: The Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (WINNER)
Lil Durk 7220
Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé Renaissance (WINNER)
Drake Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker Still Over It
The Weeknd Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”
Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)
Farruko La 167
J Balvin JOSE
Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa
ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”
KAROL G “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay Music of the Spheres
Ghost Impera (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER)
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann (WINNER)
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello (WINNER)
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Elvis (WINNER)
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
