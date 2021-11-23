Grammys: Jon Batiste Tops With 11 Nominations as Recording Academy Expands General Field Categories

Jon Batiste topped the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, scoring a near-record 11 nods.

The Oscar-winner, who currently serves as the band leader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and released the album We Are earlier this year, landed nods in the top categories of record of the year and album of the year.

Those and the other two general field categories — song of the year and best new artist — now each feature 10 nominees, up from eight, with the Recording Academy announcing the expansion in a letter to members timed to this year’s announcement.

“We are living at a time of extraordinary growth in music,” the letter reads in part. “As many as 60,000 songs a day are being released or uploaded to streaming services. With so much more music available, there is simply more excellence to recognize — and celebrate. Adding new nominees to these fields is a way to cast a wider net, to make room for more artists and genres from music’s expansive and diverse landscape, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion.”

Beyond that, the Recording Academy says it’s receiving a record number of entries each year, with this year’s total entries reaching nearly 22,000.

The letter pointed out, “Many other award shows, including the Latin GRAMMYs and the Oscars, already honor 10 nominees for their big categories, with far fewer submissions than we receive.”

And the Recording Academy said it made this change this year because it recognized that its members were “tired of waiting for big changes.”

With his double-digit nods this year, Batiste scored just one fewer nomination than the Grammy record-holders for most nominations in a single year: Michael Jackson and Babyface, who each scored 12 nods in a single year. For the 2016 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar received 11 nominations but only won 5 awards.

Though he’s scored 14 Grammy nominations over the course of his career, including his 11 nods this year, he has yet to win a Grammy.

Three artists — Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. tied for the second most nominations this year, eight each, followed by seven-time nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Last year, Bieber expressed disappointment about his four Grammy nominations, writing that he felt his album, Changes, was an R&B record not a pop release. This year he scored his first nomination for best R&B performance.

Another artist who spoke out against last year’s nominations, The Weeknd scored three nominations despite saying he would boycott the awards show going forward and refuse to submit his music for consideration. The Weeknd’s nods are for his work on music by Kanye West and Doja Cat.

After The Weeknd took aim at the Grammys’ “secret committees,” the Recording Academy earlier this year eliminated the nominations review committees in the general and genre fields, making it so that nominations in those categories will be determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of the entire Recording Academy voting membership.

The Grammys also reduced the number of genre-field categories in which members could vote from 15 to 10 within no more than three fields.

Eilish is nominated, for the third year in a row, for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance. Rodrigo is the 13th artist to be nominated in all four general field categories in a single year. If she wins all four, a feat recently pulled off by Eilish, Rodrigo will be the second woman and second youngest person to do so.

Jay-Z scored three nominations this year, making him the most nominated individual in Grammys history, a title he previously shared with Quincy Jones. Paul McCartney, who earned two nods this year, is the second most nominated artist of all time with 81 nods over the course of his career.

Other notable nominees this year include West, Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett (five nods each) and double nominees Bo Burnham, Drake, Kacey Musgraves, Lamar, Jennifer Hudson, Paul McCartney, Silk Sonic and Taylor Swift.

A number of controversial figures earned Grammy nominations this year including two-time nominees DaBaby and Marilyn Manson and single nominees Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set to air live from Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

A list of nominees in major categories for the 2022 Grammy Awards follows, with the full list available here.

Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Good Days” — SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King’s Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” — Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti

“Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence” — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

“Glass: Akhnaten” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

“Little: Soldier Songs” — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists