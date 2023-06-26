×
BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Latto, Beyoncé, Coco Jones and Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor are among the winners so far. Keep up with the latest.

The BET Awards ceremony is taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The 2023 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

The awards recognize the best performances of the year across music, TV, film and sports. The ceremony also will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop throughout the live telecast, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on BET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (See the red carpet arrivals.)

The show kicked off with a slew of performers, including opener Lil Uzi Vert as well as hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang, who performed their seminal “Rapper’s Delight.” It also featured a tribute to the late Biz Markie with his “Just a Friend.” Other memorable moments included tributes to Tupac Shakur and Takeoff (the latter by Quavo and Offset) as well as a performance of “Regulate” by Warren G. Later, Tyga hit the stage to perform “Rack City.”

Patti LaBelle paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, who died May 24, with a medley of the latter’s hits, including “(Simply) The Best,” but she forgot the words during a few moments. “I’m trying, I can’t see the words, y’all,” she told the crowd.

Coco Jones took the stage to perform not long after being named best new artist. Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor won video director of the year, and her mom, who accepted on her behalf, made a video call to her daughter from the stage so that she could accept remotely. Beyoncé won the BET Her and Viewer’s Choice awards but was not present to accept as she’s on tour.

Before the cast of BET’s Sistas presented the award for best female hip-hop artist to Latto, they expressed their support for the Writers Guild of America amid its ongoing strike as they seek a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Heading into the show, Drake led the nominees with seven, followed by GloRilla with six and 21 Savage and Lizzo with five each. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA landed four noms apiece. The nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, a group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and creative arts.

Sugarhill Gang
The Sugarhill Gang performs “Rapper’s Delight” during the live telecast. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The full list of nominees below will be updated with the winners as they are announced live. Refresh for the latest.

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT — GLORILLA
BREEZY — CHRIS BROWN
GOD DID — DJ KHALED
HER LOSS — DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS — KENDRICK LAMAR
RENAISSANCE — BEYONCÉ
SOS — SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
H.E.R.
LIZZO
SZA
TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
THE WEEKND
USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
DVSN
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
QUAVO & TAKEOFF
WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX) LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK
CREEPIN’ METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA
TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B
WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Latto
Latto accepts the award for best female hip-hop artist. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

CARDI B
COI LERAY
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO (WINNER)
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) — CHRIS BROWN
2 MILLION UP — PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49
ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO
BAD HABIT — STEVE LACY
FIRST CLASS — JACK HARLOW
KILL BILL — SZA
TOMORROW 2 — GLORILLA & CARDI B

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor accepts video director of the year via a video call made by her mom
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor accepts video director of the year via a video call made by her mom. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR (WINNER)

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ
COCO JONES (WINNER)
DOECHII
FLO
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LOLA BROOKE

Coco Jones
Coco Jones accepts the best new artist award. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
FINISHED (LIVE) TAMELA MANN
I’VE GOT JOY CECE WINANS
KINGDOM MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE
NEW TYE TRIBBETT
ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY YOLANDA ADAMS
THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO
BREAK MY SOUL — BEYONCÉ (WINNER)
FIRST CLASS — JACK HARLOW
JIMMY COOKS DRAKE FEAT — 21 SAVAGE
KILL BILL — SZA
LAST LAST — BURNA BOY
SUPER FREAKY GIRL — NICKI MINAJ
WAIT FOR U — FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
ELLA MAI (UK)
KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
L7NNON (BRAZIL)
STORMZY (UK)
TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
FLO (UK)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
MAUREEN (FRANCE)
MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
RAYE (UK)
WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 — PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
BREAK MY SOUL — BEYONCÉ (WINNER)
HER — MEGAN THEE STALLION
LIFT ME UP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY -— RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
PLAYERS — COI LERAY
SPECIAL — LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
CREED 3
EMANCIPATION
NOPE
THE WOMAN KING
TILL
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH
BRIAN TYREE HENRY
DAMSON IDRIS
DANIEL KALUUYA
DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.
DONALD GLOVER
MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT
COCO JONES
JANELLE JAMES
JANELLE MONÁE
KEKE PALMER
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR
ALAYA HIGH
DEMI SINGLETON
GENESIS DENISE
MARSAI MARTIN
THADDEUS J. MIXSON
YOUNG DYLAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS
ALLYSON FELIX
ANGEL REESE
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE
BUBBA WALLACE
GERVONTA DAVIS
JALEN HURTS
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
STEPHEN CURRY

