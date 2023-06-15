Busta Rhymes, Chloe x Halle to Be Honored at Annual Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards

Busta Rhymes and Chloe x Halle are set to be recognized at the 2023 Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch.

The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and pay tribute to industry icons and leaders who have left their mark on Black culture and hip-hop. The “I Know What You Want” rapper will be recognized for his trailblazing career in hip-hop, and the “Keep On, Keepin’ On” rapper for being a pioneer for female rap artists, as well as being an entrepreneur and philanthropist for change.

“This year’s Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch holds an unparalleled significance as we celebrate the golden 50th anniversary of hip-hop,” said Joi Brown, founder and CEO of Culture Creators. “We are thrilled to honor exceptional individuals who have profoundly impacted Black culture and hip-hop while also showcasing the enduring power of this global cultural phenomenon.”

She added, “It’s a celebration of our triumphs and a testament to the limitless potential of Black culture.”

Busta Rhymes will receive the Icon Award, with Chloe x Halle, the R&B duo composed of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, receiving the Innovators of the Year Award. Other honorees this year include Troy Carter in technology, Karl Kani in fashion, Candace Rodney in business, Flau’jae Johnson in sports, Laurieann Gibson in art/dance, Chris Robinson in video/film and Stephen Hill in television.

Past Icon Award recipients include Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons, Sylvia Rhone, Byron Allen, Swizz Beatz and L.A. Reid.

The 7th Annual Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch, presented by Netflix and in partnership with Lexus, will be held June 24 at 11 a.m. PT at The Beverly Hilton.