Jill Biden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson Among 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters

Several famous faces have been tapped to present at Sunday’s 65th annual Grammy Awards, including Viola Davis, first lady Jill Biden and Dwayne Johnson.

Also presenting will be Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

Davis and Crystal not only are presenters but also nominees this year. Davis is vying for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me; if she wins, she’ll achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status. Crystal is nominated for best musical theater album for Mr. Saturday Night.

The Grammys are set to take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live from 8 -11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

As previously announced, Trevor Noah will host the show, with performers including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles. In addition, Questlove is curating the Hip Hop 50 tribute performance; the artist lineup for that tribute will be announced later this week.

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations with a total of nine. Beyoncé’s career total of 88 nominations sets a new record — one tied by her husband Jay-Z, who earned five noms this year.