Most Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé’s Big Night, Harry Styles’ Big Win and Hip-Hop’s Big Tribute

The 2023 Grammys came and went. Records were broken, jokes were made, and those the music world lost were remembered. From Beyoncé becoming the most awarded Grammy winner to the celebration of five decades of hip-hop, here are some of the night’s most memorable moments.

Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year

Harry Styles took home one of the night’s biggest awards at the Grammys on Sunday, winning album of the year for Harry’s House. Styles beat out fellow nominees ABBA (for Voyage), Adele (30), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Beyoncé (Renaissance), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and Lizzo (Special) for the hotly contested category. In his speech, Styles said he was so inspired by the fellow artists in his category and listens to them in his free time, saying, “On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s going to get us one of these.” Read more here. — Kirsten Chuba

Beyoncé Becomes Most Awarded Grammy Winner

Beyoncé is now the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. With 32 wins, the superstar musician has surpassed late conductor Georg Solti for the all-time record. She achieved the honor with a win at the 2023 Grammys in the best dance/electronic album. As James Corden presented the award to the legendary singer, he said, “We are witnessing history tonight.” With a standing ovation, Beyoncé took the stage and accepted the honor. “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.” As Beyoncé continued, she thanked her uncle “who is not here, but he’s here in spirit,” as well as thanking “my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me.” She also expressed her appreciation for her husband, Jay-Z, and her three children. Before concluding, Beyoncé — who was wearing a silver-and-gold Gucci corset gown — added, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.” Read more here. — Hilary Lewis

Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Queen Latifah, Run-DMC Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

A slew of hip-hop stars took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday night for a high-energy performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, RUN-DMC, Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Grandmaster Flash, Method Man, Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella and Busta Rhymes were among those taking part in the all-star tribute, which was produced by Questlove, who also served as musical director. Music was provided by The Roots, with Black Thought narrating. LL Cool J introduced the performance, which came during the third hour of the live broadcast on CBS. “Questlove has curated something spectacular, a flash-forward through a half-century of one of the greatest ongoing musical stories ever told,” LL Cool J said. Starting with the birth of hip-hop in 1973, the 13-minute performance saw numerous hip-hop artists perform some of their most iconic songs. Read more here. — Kimberly Nordyke

Takeoff, Loretta Lynn Remembered by Quavo, Kacey Musgraves

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young Black rapper from Queens and a Jewish white kid in his NYU dorm came together to make some of the greatest hip-hop of all time. They made a powerful new sound together because they were different.” Read more here. — Sydney Odman

Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” Inspired Him to Quit ‘The Daily Show’ …

Trevor Noah returned to host the Grammys for the third time on Sunday night. In his opening monologue, the former Daily Show host joked that Beyoncé inspired him to leave his seven-year stint as the late night talk show host. “Beyoncé is nominated for her album Renaissance, which by the way, was better than anything from the actual renaissance in my opinion,” Noah joked. “The Renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff. Beyoncé took it to another level. I was so inspired by the lyrics of ‘Break My Soul’ that I actually quit my job. That’s how powerful that was. I just wish Beyoncé had also written a song about the importance of having savings before you quit your job, but maybe the next one.” Read more here. — Christy Piña

… And Praises Taylor Swift

The three-time Grammys host couldn’t go through with his opening monologue without praising Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights. “Taylor Swift sold more albums than any other human on the planet last year,” he said. “The only music we listened to more than Taylor’s music was the hold music for Southwest Airlines. That was it. They got the real streaming numbers. And by the way, I love your song ‘Anti-Hero.’ Yes, thank you so much. My auntie is also a hero. Her name is Beatrice. We appreciate that. Thank you for celebrating all the aunties out there.” Read more here. — C.P.

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.” The singer went on to thank seven-time Grammy winner Madonna, for “fighting for LGBTQ rights. … I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.” In her acceptance speech for her first Grammy nom and win, Petras also thanked her late friend, who “told me this would happen and always believed in me,” as well as her mother, who “believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.” Read more here. — Carly Thomas