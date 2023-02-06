Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five.

Similarly past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.

While Swift is the only solo female artist to win three album of the year Grammys, she failed to collect another key big four award, losing the much sought-after song of the year prize for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” However, the music video for that won an award during the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, but Swift wasn’t there to collect what would be her one award of the night.

Still Swift had a couple of moments during the live show, including a fun exchange with host Trevor Noah. Adele also got some airtime during the CBS telecast including some time onstage to accept her only award of the night, for best pop solo performance, losing out on album, record and song of the year nods as well as three other awards. The last time Adele and Beyoncé faced off in the top categories, in 2017, Adele emerged triumphant.

This year, it was the best of times and the worst of times for Beyoncé. She broke the record for most wins in Grammy history and won four awards Sunday night, but she lost the other five awards for which she was nominated and continued her decade-plus streak of losing in the album, record and song of the year categories.

Indeed, it was in the big four categories where some of the night’s biggest surprises occurred. Bonnie Raitt and Lizzo were unexpected picks for song and record of the year, and both looked visibly shocked to win. And Samara Joy winning best new artist was also a surprise.

The top three awards going to people other than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had fans of both artists upset on social media on Sunday night. And Bad Bunny, who also has a vocal fanbase, and was somewhat snubbed with the Grammy nominations, has some disappointed supporters after only winning one award and failing to win the top prize of album of the year, where his Un Verano Sin Ti was the first Latin album to be nominated in the category.

Drake’s win, in the Premiere Ceremony, was surprising as the rapper didn’t even submit his latest album for Grammys consideration. He won for his featured role on Future’s best melodic rap performance winner “Wait for U.” The award was the only win for Future, who had six Grammy nominations.

Veteran acts ABBA and Diana Ross have still yet to win a competitive Grammy, as both lost the awards they were up for this year. Still Ross was honored with a lifetime achievement award as part of The Supremes.