Songwriters Hall of Fame Honors Gloria Estefan, Tim Rice, Liz Rose, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Post Malone

The 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony felt like a family reunion: Taylor Swift collaborator Liz Rose received a heartwarming performance by her teary-eyed daughter, Gloria Estefan performed lively hits alongside her grandson and husband, and Teddy Riley was joined by his musical brothers from Harlem.

Jeff Lynne and Glen Ballard were also part of the new class, which was celebrated Thursday night in New York City. EGOT recipient Tim Rice and Post Malone also received special honors.

Liz Rose, who met Swift in her early teens and co-wrote songs on her first two albums, was honored with an emotional performance by her daughter Caitlin Rose. She sang Swift’s “White Horse,” which won the best country song Grammy in 2010.

The audience at the Marriott Marquis New York cheered Caitlin Rose on as she wiped tears from her face during the touching performance. Her voice cracked at times, beautifully, as she looked at her mother, who has also written for Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood.

“Don’t drop it,” Caitlin Rose said as her mother held her award.

“I think that’s what they told me when I had you,” Liz Rose responded, earning laughs.

“I’m speechless, literally. I didn’t write a speech. And I refused to use AI,” she continued.

Caitlin Rose and Liz Rose attend the Songwriters Hall Of Fame ceremony on Thursday night. John Lamparski/WireImage

Familiar Swift songs Liz Rose had a hand in writing include “You Belong With Me,” “All Too Well,” “Fearless,” “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

“I just started writing songs with anybody that would write with me, including a 14-year-old, who everyone laughed at me and said, ‘What are you doing?,’” she recalled. “[Taylor] trusted me to help her get her songs together, and she was so young and I was so old, and it was so awesome because we learned a lot together. And we made some beautiful records, and I’m so proud of that.”

Estefan, the first Latin woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall, closed the night with high-volume energy. Her grandson Sasha and husband Emilio Estefan even joined during “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

Riley, who spearheaded the New Jack Swing era in music in the ’80s and ’90s and wrote hits for Michael Jackson and his own groups Blackstreet and Guy, got the audience out of their seats during his performance. Doug E. Fresh beatboxed and rapped, Riley played keys and Keith Sweat sang as attendees danced and recorded video with their phones.

Doug E. Fresh (left) and Keith Sweat (right) listen as inductee Teddy Riley speaks onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and awards gala. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Walsh paid tribute to Electric Light Orchestra’s Lynne, who has written and produced many of his band’s hits and co-wrote Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down.” Ballard sang a medley of the well-known songs he’s co-written, including Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” and George Strait’s “You Look So Good in Love”

Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley had the night’s best performance as she honored Tim Rice, who received the Johnny Mercer Award. Fellow EGOT recipient Alan Menken also paid tribute to his collaborator.

Post Malone also performed, strumming his guitar as he sang the dark acoustic track “Feeling Whitney” from his 2016 debut album Stoney. His producer, Louis Bell, was spot on when he inducted the singer-rapper, comparing Post’s voice to that of “an angelic goat.”

“As a 12-year-old sitting on my bed, I’m writing these songs and learning FruityLoops; the cool kids call it FL Studio. And it’s the most beautiful thing,” said 27-year-old Malone, who has eight RIAA diamond-certified songs — equivalent to selling 10 million tracks — which set a record.

“It’s so cool to see that as a kid, believing in myself, that other people enjoy the music and it’s just so, excuse my French, fucking awesome to be able to sing these songs and have people relate to them and help people through hard times and celebrate with people through good times.”

Sade Adu and Snoop Dogg were originally part of the 2023 Songwriters Hall class but both deferred their inductions.