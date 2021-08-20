Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ Lands on Streaming Platforms, More Music to Drop in September

Fans of Aaliyah can now listen to and celebrate more of the late R&B singer’s music on streaming services.

At midnight eastern, the “Try Again” star’s 1996 album One in a Million landed on Spotify and other major digital platforms. Aaliyah’s portfolio also includes the 2001 album Aaliyah — featuring the hit track “Rock the Boat” — which will be available Sept. 10.

The soundtrack for Romeo Must Die, in which Aaliyah contributed to the soundtrack, will drop on streaming platforms Sept. 3. Her 1994 debut album Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number is already available.

Aaliyah died at age 22 in a place crash in August of 2001. For years, her estate has been engaged in a dispute with Blackground Records 2.0 about the release of her music. The company is a relaunch of a label co-founded by Barry Hankerson, who is Aaliyah’s uncle, former manager, and label chief. Hankerson owns Aaliyah’s masters while her state controls her catalog.

On Aug. 4, the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton released a statement that said, “This unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word — forgiveness.”

“Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world,” the statement read.

The release of Aaliyah’s music also coincides with a new biography titled Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah. The book, written by author and journalist Kathy Iandoli, includes new details about the superstar’s life and the moments before she died.

Listen below on Spotify.