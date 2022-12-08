Angel Conrad and Lance Bass Team Up for Charity Concert in Honor of the Late Aaron Carter

In honor of Aaron Carter, who died at the beginning of November, his twin sister, Angel Conrad, and Lance Bass are co-hosting a charity concert to raise awareness for mental health.

In a lengthy Instagram message posted on her birthday on Wednesday, Conrad expressed the heartache of losing her twin brother and remembering the last moment she spoke with him, saying, Carter’s death “was the worst day of [her] life.”

“Almost 11 years ago, I lost my sister, Leslie. I remember feeling broken, confused, and I questioned how I was going to continue on without her in my life … And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling. This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond … and now … he is gone,” Conrad wrote in the post.

She went on to say, “It feels unfair … I feel too young to carry the weight of losing two of my siblings. When we lost Leslie, I was blindsided and shocked. With Aaron, however, we had tried everything.”

Conrad says she spoke with Carter two days before he died, noting that she didn’t realize it would be the last time. She explained that she begged Carter to let them help him.

“And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to,” Conrad said in the lengthy post.

The Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) singer died on Nov. 5. He was 35. At the time, a representative from his management team confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Carter was found dead in his California home. No cause of death has been revealed.

“I have loved him [Carter] since we were born … it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness,” Conrad added.

The “Songs for Tomorrow” benefit concert is set for Jan. 18, 2023, in West Hollywood. Conrad said that all proceeds will be donated to On Our Sleeves, a national movement to break stigmas around children’s mental health.

Bass also posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday, saying that it is “going to be such a special event” and that he is “glad to be apart of this.” He ended it, adding, “Aaron would be so proud.”

At the concert, there will be special performances and appearances by Nick Carter, members of the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, members of O-Town and LFO, Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and more. Find more information on the charity concert here.

In November, Nick Carter also launched a mental health fund in his brother’s memory to benefit On Our Sleeves.