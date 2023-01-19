Aaron Carter Benefit Concert Raises More Than $150K for Nonprofit

Erik-Michael Estrada, Ryan Cabrera, Jeff Timmons, B. Howard, Angel Conrad, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Lance Bass, David Archuleta and Jacob Underwood perform during Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho on January 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

A benefit concert honoring the late Aaron Carter raised more than $150,000 for a nonprofit organization that brings awareness to children’s mental health.

On Wednesday night, Angel Conrad and Lance Bass hosted the “Songs For Tomorrow” event in Los Angeles. Nick Carter, Bass, David Archuleta, AJ McLean, O-Town, LFO (Brad Fischetti), Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and Jeff Timmons are among those who performed.

Throughout the night, friends and loved ones shared fond memories of Aaron. A tribute was also played for the more than 600 concertgoers who attended. The video also featured the late singer’s unreleased song “Recovery.”

After Fischetti took the state, he opened up about his relationship with Aaron, as well as losing his two fellow bandmates, who both died of cancer. He also shared a reminder to reach out for help when someone needs it.

To close the concert, everyone returned to the state to perform John Lennon’s “Imagine,” a song Nick said Aaron would often sing.

The Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) singer died on Nov. 5 at the age of 35. A representative from his management team told The Hollywood Reporter that Carter was found dead in his California home. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Ahead of the event, Nick took to his Instagram, writing, “We are so thankful for all of the love & support in advance of tomorrow night’s benefit concert. It is so wonderful to see so many people come together for such an important cause.”

All the proceeds raised went to On Our Sleeves, a national movement to break stigmas around children’s mental health.