Aaron Carter Death an Accident, Result of Drowning and Effects of Difluoroethane and Alprazolam

Aaron Carter’s death has been ruled an accident, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The late singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was found dead on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. At the time, no cause of death was given, but according to an autopsy report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Carter’s manner of death was an accident, caused by drowning and the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax.

The toxicology report found the presence of difluoroethane, a gas commonly used in air spray cleaners for electronic devices that can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled, the report explained. Alprazolam, on the other hand, can have depressant effects, which can cause drowsiness and sedation, according to the coroner.

The investigation into Carter’s death found that the singer was submerged in his bathtub when medical responders arrived. Carter had become “incapacitated while in the tub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and alprazolam,” according to the report. The inhalation of those products and drugs resulted in him becoming submerged and “unable to breath” and “ultimately led to his death.”

A rep from Carter’s management company initially confirmed to THR that he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California.

The singer was open about his struggles with substance abuse over the years and had checked into rehab in September 2022 in an effort to regain custody of his son.

Carter was in the spotlight for the majority of his life, having ridden the success of his platinum-selling albums Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and Oh Aaron to superstardom. The former, which was released in 2000, featured some of his biggest hits including “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys on a couple of their tours and for Britney Spears on her Oops!… I Did It Again tour.

He released two albums after Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and appeared on shows like Lizzie McGuire, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and 7th Heaven, as well as films such as Fat Albert and Supercross. He also made appearances on unscripted TV shows, including House of Carters, which featured his siblings Nick, B.J., Leslie and Angel.

In January, Angel Conrad and Lance Bass hosted a benefit concert honoring the late Carter and raised more than $150,000 for a nonprofit that brings awareness to children’s mental health. Nick, Bass, David Archuleta, AJ McLean, O-Town, LFO (Brad Fischetti), Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and Jeff Timmons, among others performed. Friends and loved ones also shared fond memories of Carter and shared his unreleased song “Recovery.”