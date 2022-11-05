Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”

Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home.

Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it.

No cause of death was given for the late artist, but a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that a suspicious death took place at the address of his residence in Lancaster but could not confirm the identity at the time.

Tributes were posted to social media as the news of his death broke, with Hilary Duff, fellow music sensation New Kids on the Block and One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton sharing that they were saddened by the loss.

Duff wrote, “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

New Kids on the Block wrote, “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️”

“No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking,” Hilton shared on Twitter. “This kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter.”

