Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Remembers Brother Aaron: “My Heart Has Been Broken”

Nick Carter is remembering his brother Aaron a day after the younger Carter was found dead in his California home.

“My heart has been broken today,” Nick, a member of the Backstreet Boys, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

On Saturday, a rep for Aaron confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. Separately, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told THR that a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity of the individual. No cause of death was given at the time.

In his post, Nick discusses the impact Aaron’s substance addiction and mental health issues had on him, as well as the Backstreet singer’s feelings of grief and blame around his brother’s passing.

“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he wrote in the caption of a series of photos featuring the duo when they were younger. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Carter ended his post by noting that he will “miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.”

“[N]ow you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth,” he continued. “God, please take care of my baby brother.”

The Backstreet Boys are currently on tour in the U.K., but the death of Aaron has raised questions about whether their London Sunday show and future shows would still go on as planned. While the band has not released any official statement about Sunday’s performance to their social media, after Nick published his tribute to Instagram, The O2 — where the band is slated to perform — tweeted that the show was still scheduled to go on.

