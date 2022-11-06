Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Remembers Brother Aaron: “My Heart Has Been Broken”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Nick Carter is remembering his brother Aaron a day after the younger Carter was found dead in his California home.
“My heart has been broken today,” Nick, a member of the Backstreet Boys, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”
On Saturday, a rep for Aaron confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. Separately, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told THR that a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity of the individual. No cause of death was given at the time.
Related Stories
In his post, Nick discusses the impact Aaron’s substance addiction and mental health issues had on him, as well as the Backstreet singer’s feelings of grief and blame around his brother’s passing.
“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he wrote in the caption of a series of photos featuring the duo when they were younger. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”
Carter ended his post by noting that he will “miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.”
“[N]ow you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth,” he continued. “God, please take care of my baby brother.”
The Backstreet Boys are currently on tour in the U.K., but the death of Aaron has raised questions about whether their London Sunday show and future shows would still go on as planned. While the band has not released any official statement about Sunday’s performance to their social media, after Nick published his tribute to Instagram, The O2 — where the band is slated to perform — tweeted that the show was still scheduled to go on.
More to come.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
music
Former Duran Duran Member Andy Taylor Misses Rock Hall of Fame Induction Because of Stage 4 Cancer
-
Obituaries
Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”
-
-
Taylor Swift
Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards
-
-