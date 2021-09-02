ABBA to Release First New Album in Almost 40 Years

Decades after their split and years after teasing new music, hit-making Swedish music group ABBA is finally reuniting and giving their fans an album and a tour.

Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Agnetha F, better known as ABBA, have reconciled to release a 10-track album, the group announced in a statement Thursday. Voyage, which marks the quartet’s first studio album in almost 40 years, will be released on Nov. 5 under Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records label.

The songs will be sung at their digital concerts which kick off next year. The group will perform on stage via digital avatars, called “ABBA-tars,” alongside a live 10-piece band. The shows will open at the unique ABBA Arena in London beginning on May 27, 2022. Fans can register for pre-sale tickets on Sept. 2 before the general sale starts on Sept. 7.

Ahead of the album release, the group debuted two songs called “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

Andersson said, “It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat.”

“Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it!” Lyngstad said. “Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same.”

ABBA Voyage Courtesy

Fältskog added, “When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect…But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!”

Ulvaeus specifically praised Fältskog and Lyngstad on the new album. He said, “They’re such amazing singers those two, I was completely floored by the way they delivered those songs. They’re true musicians; totally unimpressed by pop star glamour but still having a great time being creative in a recording studio. The Voyage project has injected new life into us in more ways than one. So, again, thanks for waiting!”

Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge said, “From the very beginning of my career, and having had the privilege to work with them directly for many years since, it’s been a tremendous joy to be surrounded by ABBA and their music. Their boundless creativity and timeless melodies makes us want to partner with them on everything they do because we know it will be simply great.”

ABBA split in 1982 after topping charts throughout the 70’s and 80’s with earworm pop hits like “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Fernando.” The group originally consisted of two married couples, Fältskog and Ulvaeus and Lyngstad and Andersson, but both pairs divorced before ABBA officially disbanded.

After the foursome went their separate ways, Andersson and Ulvaeus wrote songs for other artists while Lyngstad and Fältskog sought solo careers. ABBA’s music was adapted into the hit Broadway musical Mamma Mia! which premiered in 1999. The success of the show led to a film of the same name in 2008 starring Meryl Streep. A sequel titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in 2018.