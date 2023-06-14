ABC News to Air Special on 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop With Angie Martinez, Master P, The Lox, MC Lyte (Exclusive)

ABC News Studios’ Emmy-winning series Soul of a Nation will honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a one-hour special called Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections – A Soul of a Nation Presentation.

Master P, MC Lyte, Fat Joe, The Lox, Coi Leray and others will be featured in the program, to be hosted by Angie Martinez, the veteran radio personality known as The Voice of New York. Martinez will executive produce the special alongside ABC’s Catherine McKenzie.

Hip-Hop @ 50 will air on ABC on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET. It will stream on Hulu the following day.

Master P, MC Lyte and Angie Martinez Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The special, which also celebrates Juneteenth and Black Music Month, will feature “thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and changemakers in the industry” and “detail the history of hip-hop, providing insight into its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years and where things stand today,” according to a press release. It will include four roundtable conversations highlighting financial literacy, mental health, social justice and women’s empowerment.

“Storytelling and hip-hop have always been at the core of my DNA and are the foundation for my company In Real Life Productions. It’s been a privilege to witness this international phenomenon from its inception and live through its constant evolution,” Martinez said in a statement. “This ABC News special will reflect on hip-hop’s growth and cultural effects over the past 50 years.”

Executive producer Catherine McKenzie and director Tine. ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

Others participating in the hourlong news special include E-40, Joey Bada$$, Charlamagne tha God, Lola Brooke, Michael Eric Dyson, June Ambrose, Melyssa Ford, Shari Bryant, Wes Jackson, Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings and Chelsea Miller. ABC News contributors and entertainment experts Kelley Carter, Rocsi Diaz and Mike Muse will also be featured.

“When I think about Juneteenth, I think about freedom — and no art form represents freedom more in my opinion than Hip Hop. What started in the streets of New York in the 70’s has not only become a trend setter across America but also the globe, influencing social justice, fashion and more,” McKenzie said in a statement. “While it’s almost impossible to cover 50 years in one hour, this special will show you hip-hop’s imprint in key areas of how we live our lives and conduct business.

Hip-Hop @ 50 is the latest installment in ABC’s Soul of a Nation series, which launched in 2021. It has produced over a dozen specials about various subjects and topics, including George Floyd’s death, Pride, Hispanic culture, Juneteenth, Asian actors in Hollywood and the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas. Soul of a Nation has won three News & Documentary Emmys, a GLAAD Media Award, a Webby Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award, among other honors.

Hip-Hop @ 50 is executive produced by Catherine McKenzie and Angie Martinez, in conjunction with In Real Life Productions. Tine is the series director. David Sloan is the senior executive producer of ABC News Studios. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.