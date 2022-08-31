Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Program to for Disable Concertgoers to Attend Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and More

Accessible Festivals has launched a new ticket program to make attending some of the country’s biggest concert events financially accessible to more disabled music lovers and festival attendees.

The non-profit announced that Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Rolling Loud NY, Stagecoach, BottleRock Napa Valley and Electric Daisy Carnival are among its festival partners for its new Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program. Grover was one of the first accessibility consultants in the live music industry, leading ADA compliance operations on some of the nation’s largest shows, including Electric Forest, Lockn’, Life is Beautiful and Outside Lands.

Born from the experiences of the Accessible Festival’s founder Austin Whitney — who attended his first music festival Coachella eight months after his spinal cord was severed in a car accident, paralyzing him from the waist down — the program will provide a limited number of free access tickets to concerts, festivals and conventions for both disabled fans and their loved ones.

Individuals eligible to apply include those with newly acquired, temporary or lifelong disabilities, with applications open for two dozen events this fall including Firefly Festival and the Made in America Festival. All festivals participating in the memorial ticket program have already committed to establishing ADA compliance programs for their events.

Founded in 2014, Accessible Festivals is focused on making the live music and concert experience accessible for all.

In addition to consulting and advising on best practices for online and in-person event accessibility, and providing training and fiscal support for projects making festivals more accessible, the nonprofit also hosts the Inclusion Festival, an annual accessible music and wellness festival for all ages held in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The organization is also working Live for Live Music to expand live event access across the U.S.