Watch Live: ACM Awards Official Red Carpet Show

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony is taking place Thursday night.

Ahead of the broadcast, viewers can tune in to see the red carpet arrivals in a free livestream starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions have tapped Amber Anderson, Kelly Sutton, Priscilla Block, BRELAND and Elaina Smith as hosts of the official red carpet show, which will feature “VIP access to all the excitement from the red carpet,” including the biggest fashion trends, interviews with stars, a look behind the scenes and performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold and Matt Stell.

You can watch all the preshow festivities live, above.

Anderson and Sutton are co-hosts of the Country Heat Weekly podcast; Black is a 2023 ACM Awards nominee for new female artist of the year; Breland is Amazon Music’s breakthrough artist of 2022, and Smith is a 2023 ACM Radio Awards winner.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to host the 58th ACM Awards; Parton also is scheduled to perform. Hardy and Lainey Wilson lead the nominees for the awards and also will perform.

Other scheduled performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The War and Treaty and Bailey Zimmerman, along with collaborations from Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina and Ashley McBryde featuring Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne.

The ceremony will be free to stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Thursday on Prime Video (Prime membership is not required to watch). It will be available in more than 240 countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and on Friday starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for free on Amazon Freevee.

The ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer.

Penske Media Eldridge is the parent company of Dick Clark Productions and The Hollywood Reporter.