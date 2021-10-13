Adele Reveals Release Date, Title for Highly Anticipated Fourth Album

Adele has finally announced when her long-awaited fourth album will be released.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-winning chart-topper revealed that 30 — on which she re-teams with 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Shellback — will officially drop on Nov. 19. The singer also counts Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson among her 30 album collaborators.

Within the post’s caption, the artist elaborated on her personal journey to getting her latest album completed, writing that she’s “ready to finally put this album out.”

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have,” she began. “And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

The musician went on to say that she’s “learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way” and shed several layers while also “wrapping” herself in new ones during the making of the album. It was an experience she also said led to her discovering “genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with” and as a result, she has “never felt more peaceful.”

Adele went on to describe the last three years while making the album “as the most turbulent period of my life” but called her new music her “ride or die” friend.

“When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.’ The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why.”

The rest of her comment detailed some of the singer’s headspace in relation to how her music helped her, including her losing track of time and forgetting to take care of herself as she became “consumed by my own grief.”

“The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D,” Adele wrote of the album. “That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief.”

“I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it,” she concluded. “Home is where the heart is x.”

In one of her earliest announcements about the album, which was delayed due to the pandemic, she wrote, “This is 31, thank fucking god. 30 tried me so hard, but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.” She then went on to the tease that “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

In an Instagram Live with fans last week, Adele teased the first single off her new album, “Easy on Me,” which is set to release on Oct. 15.